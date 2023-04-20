BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BT Brands Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ BTBDW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. BT Brands has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.44.

