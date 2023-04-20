BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.58. BTCS shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 66,579 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

BTCS Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

In other news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,096,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTCS by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 173,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

