BTIG Research Boosts Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target to $28.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $774,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $208,799. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

