BTIG Research Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $200.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.63.

MASI opened at $196.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.28. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

