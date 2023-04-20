Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 158.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $94.94. 626,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.