Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.56

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 3922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,310 ($28.59) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,330 ($28.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.78) to GBX 2,360 ($29.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,400 ($29.70) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,147.33.

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

