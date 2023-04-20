Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 526,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of BYRN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 158,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,201. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

