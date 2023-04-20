Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 3,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

About Cadiz

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.