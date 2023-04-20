Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,444,000 after purchasing an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after buying an additional 1,022,358 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CALM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.42. 208,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.