Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,823,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First American Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 268,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

