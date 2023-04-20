Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 671,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

