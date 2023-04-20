Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avista by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avista by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

