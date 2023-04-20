Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.33% of HealthStream worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HealthStream by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Price Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.01 million, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $27.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.