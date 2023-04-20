Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $743,000 Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

