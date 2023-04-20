Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 102,636 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,636 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE VFC opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

