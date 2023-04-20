Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 12,034 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $20,392,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,417,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 401,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

