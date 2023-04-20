Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.21% of NETSTREIT worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at $89,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.3 %

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTST opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 500.03%.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.