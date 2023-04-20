Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMBM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 564,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $8,357,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $7,995,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,183,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,509,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

