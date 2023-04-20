Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Trimmed by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,596 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 4.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $36,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 207,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,818. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

