Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,210,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 15,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Tobam raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. 345,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

