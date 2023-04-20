Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.1 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.72. 1,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.79. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.89.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

