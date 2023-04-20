Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 45,360,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,211,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,417. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $14,187,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $52,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 36.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

