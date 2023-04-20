Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 537,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,806. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Activity

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,661 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

