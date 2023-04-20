Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.78. 1,821,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

