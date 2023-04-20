Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

