Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,124 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.