Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.