Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $487.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,581. The stock has a market cap of $455.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.67 and a 200 day moving average of $506.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

