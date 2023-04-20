Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.01. 851,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,172. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

