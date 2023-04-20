Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $245.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,141. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.47.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

