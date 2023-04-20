Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 271,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,485. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

