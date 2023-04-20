Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $586.00 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.56 billion and $586.00 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,948.74 or 0.06747882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,694,617,077 coins and its circulating supply is 34,788,787,366 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

