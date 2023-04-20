CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Trading Down 1.4%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 18,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 30,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCLD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:CCLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $49,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $111,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare information technology (IT) company, which engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the Healthcare IT and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment offers a proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solutions, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

