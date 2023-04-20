CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Trading Down 0.8 %

CMAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CareMax has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Insider Transactions at CareMax

Institutional Trading of CareMax

In other CareMax news, Director Bryan Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.