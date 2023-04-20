Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Amgen by 9,686.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 5,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.90. 402,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,480. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.