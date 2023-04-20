Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.31. 6,212,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,893,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $558.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

