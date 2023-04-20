Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 7,785 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,903,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,904,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,152,000 after purchasing an additional 780,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,536,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.13. 1,182,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

