CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Sells $39,497.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 656,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,494. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.24.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 47.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CarParts.com by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

