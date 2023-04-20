CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Sells $39,497.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CarParts.com Stock Performance
Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 656,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,494. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.24.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
