Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 48,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.