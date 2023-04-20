Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 728,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $70.58. 510,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

