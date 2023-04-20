Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $8.63

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.30. Carvana shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1,007,096 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Carvana Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the third quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

