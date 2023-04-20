Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $563.23 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,654,703,715 coins and its circulating supply is 10,941,074,175 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,653,698,984 with 10,940,130,965 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05463751 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $18,298,610.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

