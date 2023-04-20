Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.24

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 116239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

