CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:IGR opened at $5.28 on Thursday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director T Ritson Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,983.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

