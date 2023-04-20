Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $41.37 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $41.37 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,413,947 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

