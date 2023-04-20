CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,574. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.