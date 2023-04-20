Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $79,069.12 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $79,069.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $72,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 102,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Read More

