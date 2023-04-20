CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Trading 0.5% Higher

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,057,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 797,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.