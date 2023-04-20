Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $85.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9 %

SCHW stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.