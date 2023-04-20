Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.95.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.67 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $555.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.